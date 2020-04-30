VIDEO: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon Show Support For Opening Act's 'The Show Must Go ONLINE'

Today, Opening Act launched their new campaign, The Show Must Go ONLINE. The new campaign has gained support from Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon!

Check out the video below!

Opening Act, recognized as a leader in social-emotional learning, culminates each school year with a vibrant student theater festival called YESfest. 98% of Opening Act students said that their final performance gave them the opportunity to have their talents recognized by their peers, family, and teachers.

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Opening Act students, whose home and learning communities have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus, have seen all aspects of their lives cancelled - school, extra-curriculars, family visits, vacations. The world our graduating seniors are entering is far from certain. But what they know for sure, from 20 years working in positive youth development, is that when a young person finishes what they start they know they can accomplish so much more.

They cannot cancel YESfest. You're only a high school senior once and they have made a commitment to their students. They have to finish what they've started.

They need to raise $100,000 so they can continue to pay their incredible, highly skilled teaching artists planning, instruction, and rehearsal time through the end of May, 2020.

Friday, May 15, 2020, Opening Act, will hold YESfest (virtually) to ensure that the young people they engage have a strong foundation as they enter their next act!





