VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Says Duet with Andrea Bocelli Was 'A Bucket List Moment'

Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth visited Kathie Lee and Hoda to talk about her voice role as Princess Skystar in the upcoming "My Little Pony: The Movie," joking that the animated character is "actually my size." "She's a sweet little pony," says the Tony winner of the character she voices, teasing, "She might sing a little bitty!" Later, She also talks about singing a duet with tenor Andrea Bocelli, saying it was a bucket list moment. Watch the appearance below!



Chenoweth recently returned to the stage in MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY, Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander, with Music Direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, the limited engagement ran November, 2016 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.



After stealing hearts with her show-stopping turn in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, which earned her a Tony Award, Kristin Chenoweth rose to Broadway super-stardom as Glinda in WICKED, a performance so iconic it changed the Great White Way for good. She's since become a sweetheart of the small and silver screens, dazzling audiences across the globe with her powerhouse vocals and irresistible charm. Most recently, this celebrated leading lady returned to the stage in ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY.

