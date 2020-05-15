Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Performs From ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER as Part of City Center's #EncoresArchives

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

In the latest installment, Kristin Chenoweth sings "What Did I Have?" in Encores! On a Clear Day You Can See Forever in 2000.

Watch the video below!

