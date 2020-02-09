VIDEO: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Talk FROZEN 2, John Travolta, and More on the Oscars Red Carpet

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are nominated for an Oscar tonight for Best Original Song for "Into The Unknown" from Frozen 2.

The duo chatted with Variety on the red carpet at the Oscars. Anderson-Lopez expressed that she is disappointed that Frozen 2 was not nominated in the Animated Feature category.

"It's a shame because Jennifer Lee is one of the great female directors," she said.

Referring to John Travolta's famous mispronunciation of Idina Menzel's name at the 2014 Oscars, Anderson-Lopez said of tonight's ceremony, "I wish he was introducing all ten of the Elsas."

In addition to Frozen 2, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez wrote the music for the hit Disney film Frozen, including the anthem Let It Go, which won an Oscar. They also won an Oscar for the song "Remember Me" from the Disney film Coco.

Robert co-conceived and co-wrote the smash hit musicals Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon, both earning him Tony Awards. Kristen's show In Transit made history as the first all a cappella musical to run on Broadway, after earning recognition at the Drama Desk, Drama League and Lucille Lortel Awards for its 2010 Off-Broadway run. Together, Lopez and Anderson-Lopez have written for television, film and stage, including Finding Nemo: The Musical; songs for "The Wonder Pets" (two Emmy Award wins) and the Winnie the Pooh animated film. Their original musical Up Here premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2015.





