VIDEO: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Rank Their Favorite Disney Songs

Married songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez recently sat down with Mashable where they talked about some of their all time favorite Disney songs.

Did you favorite make their list? Check out the video below!

Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez break down their all time favorite Disney songs pic.twitter.com/JbhYLiYHIy - Mashable (@mashable) January 25, 2022

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are the Oscar and Grammy award winning, married songwriting team behind the Disney animated films, Frozen and Frozen 2. Together they also wrote the Oscar winning song "Remember Me" from Pixar's Coco and adapted Frozen for the Broadway stage.

Robert co-conceived and co-wrote the hit musicals Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon, both earning him Tony Awards. Kristen's show In Transit made history as the first all a cappella musical to run on Broadway, after earning recognition at the Drama Desk, Drama League and Lucille Lortel Awards for its Off-Broadway run.

Lopez and Anderson-Lopez have written for television, film and stage, including Finding Nemo: The Musical; songs for "The Wonder Pets" (two Emmy Award wins) and the Winnie the Pooh animated film. Lopez and Anderson-Lopez both serve on the Dramatist Guild Council.