VIDEO: Keegan-Michael Key Says He Wooed Meryl Streep on the Set of THE PROM

James Corden connects with friend and "The Prom" co-star Keegan-Michael Key who tells James about he and his wife's holiday bush/tree complete with COVID-themed ornaments. And James asks Keegan-Michael about his days in rock bands before wooing Meryl Streep on the set of "The Prom" channeling his wife for his character, Principal Hawkins.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Key's theatre credits include "Hamlet" at The Public Theater, "Meteor Shower" on Broadway, and "Have a Nice Day" for Audible.

"The Prom" is a 2018 Broadway musical with music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin. Martin and Beguelin wrote the screenplay for this film adaptation from director Ryan Murphy.

Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers.

Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal, the head of the PTA has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa.

