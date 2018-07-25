VIDEO: Katie Lowes Chats Making Her Broadway Debut in WAITRESS on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Scandal star Katie Lowes visits Live with Kelly and Ryan discuss her role in "Waitress" on Broadway and costarring with her husband in the show. Check out the clip below!

Katie Lowes is best known for TV's "Scandal" on which she played Quinn. She is the co-artistic director of IAMA Theatre Company in Los Angeles where her credits include Accidental Blonde, Assistance, A Dog's House. Her film credits include Transformers 2, Super 8, Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, Big Hero 6, and Zootopia. In addition to "Scandal," her TV credits include "The Sopranos," "Private Practice," and "Grey's Anatomy." She received an MFA from NYU"s Tisch School. She and Adam are the proud parents of Albee.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Related Articles