VIDEO: Kate Reinders Teases a New Season of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

Summer is here and all good theatre kids are at theatre camp! In the new season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which premieres July 27 on Disney+, the Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of "Frozen" on the horizon AND a drama-filled "docu-series" of the production, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is "best in snow" without leaving anyone out in the cold.

"I love this show; I love this job; I am so lucky! It's Season 3 and I still pinch myself that I get to be Miss Jenn," Broadway favorite Kate Reinders told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I think it's going to be a really fun season and I'm so glad that it's coming out in the summer, because [they are at] summer camp! I think everybody will love it."

Watch below as she chats more with Richard Ridge about what's in store for Miss Jenn this season!

Photo Credit: Disney/Fred Hayes