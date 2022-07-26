Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

VIDEO: Kate Reinders Teases a New Season of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 airs Wednesday, July 27 on Disney+.

Jul. 26, 2022  

Summer is here and all good theatre kids are at theatre camp! In the new season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which premieres July 27 on Disney+, the Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of "Frozen" on the horizon AND a drama-filled "docu-series" of the production, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is "best in snow" without leaving anyone out in the cold.

"I love this show; I love this job; I am so lucky! It's Season 3 and I still pinch myself that I get to be Miss Jenn," Broadway favorite Kate Reinders told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I think it's going to be a really fun season and I'm so glad that it's coming out in the summer, because [they are at] summer camp! I think everybody will love it."

Watch below as she chats more with Richard Ridge about what's in store for Miss Jenn this season!

Photo Credit: Disney/Fred Hayes

VIDEO: Kate Reinders Teases a New Season of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author - Backstage With Richard Ridge


VIDEO: Betsy Wolfe and Stark Sands Get Ready to Bring & JULIET to Broadway
July 24, 2022

& Juliet, the new musical featuring the iconic pop anthems of Max Martin, is due to arrive on Broadway this fall! Two of its stars are Broadway favorites Stark Sands and Betsy Wolfe, who play Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway. In this video, catch up with the pair as they continue their run in Toronto and get ready to take the show on the road to New York City!
VIDEO: T. Oliver Reid Talks Taking Over as HADESTOWN's New Hermes
July 21, 2022

A new man is singin' a sad song on the road to hell. Just last month, original Broadway cast member T. Oliver Reid officially took over the role of Hermes in Hadestown on Broadway. Watch this video as he checks in straight from his Hadestown dressing room to chat about everything from his rise to the role to what's new with BTC and so much more.
VIDEO: Will Swenson Talks Becoming Neil Diamond in Broadway-Bound A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
July 18, 2022

A beautiful noise is coming up from the streets of Boston! The world premiere engagement of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is now playing at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre, led by Broadway's Will Swenson. Watch this video as Will chats more about his history with Diamond's music, the thrill of working with a musical icon, and so much more!
VIDEO: Alex Lawther Talks Taking on HAMLET at the Park Avenue Armory
July 12, 2022

Stage and screen star Alex Lawther stars in Hamlet at the Park Avenue Armory and he is telling BroadwayWorld all about playing the iconic role, the tricks of taking on Shakespeare, and so much more. Watch the full video!
VIDEO: Rupert Holmes Opens Up About the Nutty Journey of THE NUTTY PROFESSOR
July 10, 2022

Things are about to get nutty in Maine! Ogunquit Playhouse is presenting the musical adaptation of the beloved film comedy The Nutty Professor. Watch as Holmes checks in with