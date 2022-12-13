Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Releases Music Video for 'Anagram'

Kimberly Akimbo is a new musical with book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori.

Dec. 13, 2022  

The new musical Kimberly Akimbo is winning hearts eight times a week at the Booth Theater! Watch the music video for the song "Anagram" - featuring Victoria Clark and Justin Cooley here!

A new musical with book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, based on the critically-acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, where it opened to rave reviews last winter. The production's Music Director is Chris Fenwick. Kimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The album will be produced by Jeanine Tesori, John Clancy, and David Stone with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer.

The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features the company from the Atlantic Theater world premiere production: Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut).

Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The Production Stage Manager is Arabella Powell and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.



Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
Get A Free Schmackarys Cookie on KIMBERLY AKIMBO! Photo
Get A Free Schmackary's Cookie on KIMBERLY AKIMBO!
This week KIMBERLY AKIMBO and Schmackary's are teaming up to to 'make your shitty life better!' This week only, Broadway fans can stop by Schmackary's in New York between 4 and 6 pm for one free cookie of your choice, including the new Kimberly's Great Adventure Cookie.
Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Company Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Company Celebrates Opening Night
In this video, watch as the company of Kimberly Akimbo, including Victoria Clark, Bonnie Milligan, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey and more, celebrates opening night on Broadway!
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KIMBERLY AKIMBO Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet at Kimberly Akimbo! Kimberly Akimbo celebrated its opening night at the Booth Theatre last night and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big celebration of this great musical adventure!
Photos: The Cast Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO Hits the Red Carpet On Opening Night! Photo
Photos: The Cast Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO Hits the Red Carpet On Opening Night!
Kimberly Akimbo celebrated its opening night at the Booth Theatre last night and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big celebration of this great musical adventure! See photos of the cast hitting the red carpet!

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Kimberly Akimbo Apples Tote

Kimberly Akimbo Apples Tote

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Distressed Logo Tee

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Distressed Logo Tee

Kimberly Akimbo Star Socks

Kimberly Akimbo Star Socks

Kimberly Akimbo Second Time Pouch

Kimberly Akimbo Second Time Pouch




More Hot Stories For You


Lin-Manuel Miranda to Return to FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME in Las VegasLin-Manuel Miranda to Return to FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME in Las Vegas
December 13, 2022

Award-winning creator and star of Broadway hits HAMILTON and IN THE HEIGHTS, Lin-Manuel Miranda, will return to the stage for FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME at The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian® Resort on Thursday, Jan. 12, Friday, Jan. 13 and the 7:00 p.m. showing on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Photos: First Look at Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONGPhotos: First Look at Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
December 13, 2022

Get a first look at photos of New York Theatre Workshop's production of Merrily We Roll Along starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez.
Photos: First Look at LIFE OF PI North American Premiere at American Repertory TheaterPhotos: First Look at LIFE OF PI North American Premiere at American Repertory Theater
December 13, 2022

Get a first look at the North American premiere of Life of Pi at American Repertory Theater.
Video: TITANIQUE's John Riddle Takes Over Our Instagram; Plus Watch A Clip of 'Seduces Me'Video: TITANIQUE's John Riddle Takes Over Our Instagram; Plus Watch A Clip of 'Seduces Me'
December 13, 2022

Tune into our Instagram story today as John Riddle brings you behind the scenes of opening night of Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre! Plus watch a clip of John Riddle singing 'Seduces Me' from the off-Broadway sensation.
Tim Rice Teases CHESS Revival- 'The Time Is Right'Tim Rice Teases CHESS Revival- 'The Time Is Right'
December 13, 2022

Just last night, Chess returned to the New York City stage in a concert event that benefitted the Entertainment Community Fund. Lyricist Tim Rice, who has long teased a Broadway revival, issued the a letter to the company and audience for the big night.
share