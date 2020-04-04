Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Judy Blazer and Steven Sutcliffe Perform 'Thou Swell' From A CONNECTICUT YANKEE in New #EncoresArchives Video
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Judy Blazer and Steven Sutcliffe singing "Thou Swell" from Encores! A Connecticut Yankee in 2001.
?: Judy Blazer & Steven Sutcliffe "Thou Swell"- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) April 4, 2020
Encores! A Connecticut Yankee 2001#EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/pCFJNSvmu5
