VIDEO: Judy Blazer and Steven Sutcliffe Perform 'Thou Swell' From A CONNECTICUT YANKEE in New #EncoresArchives Video

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Judy Blazer and Steven Sutcliffe singing "Thou Swell" from Encores! A Connecticut Yankee in 2001.

Watch the video below!

?: Judy Blazer & Steven Sutcliffe "Thou Swell"

Encores! A Connecticut Yankee 2001#EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/pCFJNSvmu5 - New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) April 4, 2020





