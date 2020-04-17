Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW Releases New Episode Today
The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues with the release of a new episode featuring special guests: Makayla Connolly (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, White Christmas) and Luke Naphat (Trevor the Musical).
Check out the video below!
Joshua Turchin enjoys watching late night television, but isn't allowed to stay up late because he's still a kid. His love for late-night inspired him to create "The Early Night Show" to bring a variety night of Broadway, comedy and original music to a family-friendly audience. Turchin is encouraging other performers from the Broadway, TV and Film communities to DM him on Instagram for more collaborations to help entertain everyone who may be isolated during the recent coronavirus outbreak.
The show is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, National Tour of A Christmas Story). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.
