VIDEO: Joshua Henry, Ciara Renee, & Gerianne Pérez Sing 'Bad Idea' From WAITRESS

Watch Joshua Henry, Ciara Renee, and Gerianne Pérez, currently starring in the current Broadway production of Waitress, sing 'Bad Idea', arranged and accompanied on guitar by Joshua Henry!

Sometimes we wonder what "Bad Idea" would sound like with two fierce female voices...



and then @CiaraRenee8, @gerianne_perez, and @joshuahenry20 said "yes, and-" pic.twitter.com/DCRAK988fp - Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) December 13, 2021

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy Winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

The Waitress design team features sets by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Award-winner Christopher Akerlind and sound by Tony Award-nominee Jonathan Deans. Music supervisor is Nadia DiGiallonardo. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Debuting in April 2016, Waitress is one of the longest-running shows in recent Broadway history, playing more than 1500 performances at The Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Waitress has also played successful productions on US National Tours, London's West End and around the world. New international productions, including US and UK tours, will head out as local pandemic restrictions ease up.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.