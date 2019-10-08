VIDEO: Josh Groban Announces Shows at Radio City Music Hall!

Josh Groban was a guest on Tuesday morning's episode of Good Morning America, and during his interview, Groban announced that he will debut a one-of-a-kind residency at New York's iconic Radio City Music Hall beginning in 2020.

Watch the announcement below!

.@joshgroban announced he's doing a series of shows at Radio City Musical Hall! He'll be playing there every couple of months at the iconic venue starting on #ValentinesDay. WE CAN'T WAIT! pic.twitter.com/Pzdf8UEIDy - Good Morning America (@GMA) October 8, 2019

Josh Groban's residency will kick off on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020, and continue on April 18, 2020, with tickets for the first two shows going on sale on Friday, October 11, 2019 at noon ET. Additional shows in the residency will be announced at a later date.

Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show will draw on the Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-nominated performer's multifaceted career and feature special segments; guest stars and performers; and a concert performance featuring Groban. No two shows will be the same, making each evening a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans.

"For 15 years Radio City Music Hall has been a venue of dreams for me. It's the first venue I ever performed a full concert in NYC, and a place that has allowed me to push myself and have the most fun of my career," said Josh Groban. "Now, I'm excited and honored to call it home for as long as they'll give it to me to do a show unlike anything I've ever done but incorporating everything I've ever done. I want each night to have heart, humor, and to embrace the unexpected that can only happen once you're in the seats. See you there!"

"A true multi-faceted entertainer, Josh's talents span from music to theater and beyond and he fits perfectly within our portfolio of world-class venue residencies," said Darren Pfeffer, Executive Vice President, Live, The Madison Square Garden Company. "At MSG, we are focused on creating best in class entertainment offerings not only for the artists and their teams, but also their fans. We look forward to welcoming him to the Great Stage beginning this Valentine's Day."

One dollar from every ticket sold goes to Groban's Find Your Light foundation, dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to experience a quality arts education.

As one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music, Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (over 35 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances, and comedic film and television appearances.

Josh Groban's discography encompasses eight studio albums, including his 2001 self-titled 5x-platinum debut, 2003's 6x-platinum "Closer," 2006's double-platinum "Awake," 2007's 6x platinum Grammy-nominated "Noel," 2010's gold-certified "Illuminations," 2013's gold-certified "All That Echoes," 2015's gold-certified "Stages," and most recently 2018's "Bridges." He has appeared in feature films such as "Crazy, Stupid, Love;" "The Hollars;" "Coffee Town;" and "Muppets Most Wanted;" as well as on NBC's "The Office," FX's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and CBS' "The Crazy Ones." In 2017, he concluded his Broadway run in "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812," which Time Out New York called, "one of the best musicals of the decade." He also released his first coffee table book, "Stage to Stage: My Journey to Broadway," chronicling the past two years of his life on Broadway.

2018 marked yet another watershed year for Groban as he extended his influence across music, film, television and Broadway yet again. He co-hosted the Tony Awards to widespread enthusiasm worldwide after garnering his first nomination in 2017 and co-starred alongside Tony Danza on the Netflix series, "The Good Cop." Groban also released his eighth full-length studio offering, "Bridges" [Reprise Records]. In addition to duets with Andrea Bocelli, Sarah McLachlan and Jennifer Nettles, it boasts nine tracks co-written by the superstar. He launched an ongoing North American headline tour in support of the album during the fall 2018. For more information, visit JoshGroban.com.





Related Articles