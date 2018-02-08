VIDEO: Jordan Roth Teams with Billy Porter for THE BIRDS AND THE BS- Watch the Premiere Episode!

The Birds and The BS is the kids show for adults! Because we forgot everything we learned in kindergarten. Join Mr. Jordan and his especially animated friends as they sing you towards the right path... but you know, left.

In this episode: Poor Burt is embarrassed to leave the house without mittens covering his tiny hands since everyone's making fun of President Trump for his. Mr. Jordan and his guest Licensed Size Queen Billy Porter explain that they're not making fun of Trump's hands, but rather his...something else. But we grown-ups shouldn't make fun of tiny anythings, we should make fun of the giant bad things people do. It's perfectly fine to have a small D!

Warning: this episode contains adult content!

As President of Jujamcyn Theaters, Jordan oversees five Broadway theatres, whose productions include the Tony Award-winning Best Musicals The Book of Mormon and Kinky Boots, Springsteen on Broadway, and the upcoming Mean Girls and Frozen. Jordan is currently producing Angels in America with the National Theatre starring Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane. He produced Present Laughter starring Kevin Kline in his Tony Award-winning performance and the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning Best Play Clybourne Park. Jordan founded Givenik.com where theatergoers can buy tickets and 5% goes to the charity of their choice, and he writes a frequent column on Deadline Hollywood with Jeremy Gerard.

