VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Voices LOST OLLIE in New Netflix Series Trailer

The new series begins streaming on August 24.

Aug. 2, 2022  

In the new trailer for Netflix's Lost Ollie, Jonathan Groff voices a lost toy who braves the many dangers of childhood as he searches the countryside to reunite with the boy who lost him.

The four episode limited series is slated to begin streaming on August 24. The cast also features Mary J. Blige, Tim Blake Nelson, Gina Rodriguez, Jake Johnson, and Kesler Talbot.

It's a heartwarming tale for the child in us all, remembering those special souls that we've lost but who forever changed our lives. The four-part limited series was inspired by the book Ollie's Odyssey by renowned author and illustrator William Joyce.

Shannon Tindle (Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline) serves as creator, writer and executive producer. The series was directed by Academy Award® Winner Peter Ramsey (Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse) who also serves as executive producer.

Shawn Levy and Josh Barry executive produce for 21 Laps Entertainment along with Emily Morris as co-executive producer. 21 Laps is the production company behind PGA Award-winning global phenomenon Stranger Things, Oscar-nominated film Arrival, Netflix hit series Shadow and Bone, hit movie Free Guy, and more.

Jonathan Groff was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance as Melchior in the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening. His other Broadway credits include Hamilton (Tony nomination) and In My Life. Groff has also been seen in Little Shop of Horrors, A New Brain, Hair, and more.

Watch the new trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



