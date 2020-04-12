Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: John McGinty, Pedro Pascal, and Chukwudi Iwuji Read ROMEO AND JULIET as Part of the Public's Brave New Shakespeare Series

Article Pixel Apr. 12, 2020  

Inspired by the joyous ways the world community is responding to this challenging time by creating performance, song, conversation, and connection, The Public Theater is inviting the world to use Shakespeare's words to connect with friends, family, and communities, all from their homes.

Actors and artists of The Public Theater family are invited to record and share their interpretation of the week's passage - and then IT'S UP TO YOU! Act out the passage, set it to music, dance to it, paint a picture, or translate it into your own words and language.

For week two, John McGinty, Pedro Pascal, and Chukwudi Iwuji read an excerpt from Romeo and Juliet. Check out the videos below!

VIDEO: John McGinty, Pedro Pascal, and Chukwudi Iwuji Read ROMEO AND JULIET as Part of the Public's Brave New Shakespeare Series
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch the Full Production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, Starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyles
  • VIDEO: Billy Porter, Christy Altomare, Ethan Slater & More Join Michael Korte's #YouWillBeFoundChallenge
  • VIDEO: Appalachian State University Students Sing 'The Song of Purple Summer' in Lieu of Cancelled Production of SPRING AWAKENING
  • VIDEO: Watch the Performance of 'Fight Song' Featuring Deaf West Theatre Company on ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
  • VIDEO: Hear An Early Version of 'Opening Up' In New WAITRESS Clip from A.R.T!
  • VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Memory' From CATS