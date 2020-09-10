VIDEO: John Leguizamo Talks Latinx Representation on SiriusXM Radio

Watch the full clip below!

Actor, John Leguizamo spoke with SiriusXM Urban View host, Clay Cane about his new film "Critical Thinking," a biographical drama about five Latinx and Black teenagers, discussed his controversial tweet about Latinx representation in film and television and about what's happening in the world.

"I'm sorry that some people got offended, but why can't I call out Hollywood about Latin people? Why can't I Latinx, call them out? Because we're missing. We really are. We're almost 68 million people in this country and we're the least represented group in children's pictures book. And we're 30% of the public school population across the country. What does that do to a child's self-esteem? That's why we're so easily demonized..We're the second group abused by police. Black Lives Matter for real. We need to lean on BLM because we're the second group that's being shot at home and shot in the streets and kids being shot at..I think there are big movements happening and great things happening because of COVID, because of Trump, he's galvanized us and we know we can't sit back. We can't. This democracy ain't a spectator sport, and he's woke, he lit a fire under our ass and we're not going to settle for less anymore. You know, nobody is.. I'm not going to say I'm not nervous [about the election]. We do need a change. We need somebody who is a unifier, who brings decency back, who can save our democracy. And Biden is the guy. I'm all for Biden/Harris is a beautiful combo, and I'm hopeful. But if we don't get the presidency, let's get the Senate. We still gotta stay hopeful, we still got to stay winning. Bush gave us Obama. Maybe Trump will give us something great too."

During the interview, he also spoke about being an extra in Madonna's "Borderline" music video, as well as playing Chi-Chi Rodriguez in the 1995 gay cult classic film, "To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar."

Multi-faceted performer and Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo's notable career defies categorization. Possessing boundless energy and creativity, Leguizamo's work spans the genres of film, theatre, television, literature and beyond. As writer and performer, Leguizamo created the Off-Broadway sensation Mambo Mouth, in which he portrayed seven different characters (Obie, Outer Critics Circle, Vanguardia Awards). His second one-man show Spic-O-Rama enjoyed extended sold-out runs in Chicago and New York (Dramatists' Guild Hull-Warriner Award for Best American Play, Lucille Lortel Outstanding Achievement Award for Best Broadway Performance, Drama Desk Award for Best Solo Performance). His third solo show Freak completed a successful run on Broadway in 1998. A special presentation of Freak, directed by Spike Lee, aired on HBO (Emmy Award for Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Music Program and nomination for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special). In Fall 2001 Leguizamo returned to Broadway with Sexaholix...a Love Story, directed by Peter Askin (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for "Outstanding Solo Performance" and Tony Award nomination for Best Special Theatrical Performance). Sexaholix aired as an HBO Special in Spring 2002 and toured widely. Other stage credits: A Midsummer Night's Dream and La Puta Vida at the New York Shakespeare Festival and Parting Gestures at INTAR. Presently, Leguizamo delights younger fans as THE VOICE of Syd in Ice Age 1, 2 and 3. He has been seen in countless films including Love in the Time of Cholera opposite Javier Bardem and Benjamin Bratt, The Happening opposite Mark Wahlberg, Righteous Kill opposite Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino, The Babysitters opposite Cynthia Nixon and THE TAKE opposite Rosie Perez as well as Miracle at St. Anna, Land of the Dead, The Groomsmen, Lies & Alibis, Assault on Precinct 13, Sueno, Spin, Moulin Rouge, Summer of Sam, King of the Jungle, Spawn, William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet, Dr. Doolittle, Carlito's Way and Casualties of War.

