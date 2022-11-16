VIDEO: John Kander Discusses the Origins of 'New York, New York'

Click Here for More on New York, New York

In a new video preview ahead of New York, New York on Broadway, John Kander discusses the original song and the process of writing it.

This new musical is inspired by the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Motion Picture New York, New York written by Earl M. Rauch.

In the video, Kander explains how he and Fred Ebb wrote songs for the original film and presented them to Martin Scorsese, Liza Minelli, and Robert DeNiro, who was not impressed with the original version of "New York, New York."

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb, NEW YORK, NEW YORK is a spectacular show for a singular city. The musical will also feature additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

New York, New York, will begin performances on Broadway Friday, March 24, 2023 and officially open Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

With a unique blend of dazzling new songs and big band classics ("New York, New York," "The World Goes Round"), this jubilant new musical is destined to become the talk of the town.

New York, New York marks the first new John Kander & Fred Ebb musical to open on Broadway since 2015's The Visit, which was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The legendary duo is also currently represented on Broadway with Chicago, which holds the distinction of being the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Tickets for New York, New York are now on-sale at www.NewYorkNewYorkBroadway.com. Tickets start at $59.

