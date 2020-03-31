VIDEO: Joe Iconis Performs 'Solitary' From LOVE IN HATE NATION

As part of Two River's #SceneatTwoRiver series, Joe Iconis performed "Solitary," the Act 2 opener of his musical, Love in Hate Nation.

Watch the video below!

Love in Hate Nation premiered in November 2019 at Two River Theater.

Sixteen-year old Susannah Son is carted off to the National Reformatory for Girls (a.k.a. Nation) to get her head put on straight. There she meets the aggressively incorrigible Sheila Nail, and a relationship forms which leads to an all-out "revolution in the institution" as they attempt to break out of the boxes society has created around them. Girl Group Wall of Sound harmonies are filtered through a punk rock spirit in this rebellious and romantic new musical.

The cast of Love in Hate Nation, previously announced, includes Sydney Farley (Gloria "Ya Ya" Meeks), Amina Faye (Susannah Son), Jasmine Forsberg (Brenda "Rat" Ratowski), Lauren Marcus (Miss Asp), Kelly McIntyre (Sheila Nail), Lena Skeele (Dorothy Donaldson), Emerson Mae Smith (Kitty Minx), Ryan Vona (The Guy), and Tatiana Wechsler (Judith Ramone).





