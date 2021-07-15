VIDEO: Jill Paice Talks MATILDA, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS & More on the Latest Episode of 32 BAR CUT

32 Bar Cut: The Show is a weekly interview series with some of Broadway's biggest stars! Married duo, Adrienne Walker and Austin Cook produce the show from their Brooklyn apartment and connect with performers all across the country to get their candid take on what it's like to be a performer.

On this week's episode of 32 Bar Cut: The Show, we are sitting down with a true Broadway star and leading lady, Jill Paice! You may have seen Jill on Broadway in The 39 Steps or An American in Paris, but our favorite role of Jill's is by far "Miss Honey," in the Broadway smash musical, Matilda! On today's episode, Adrienne and Jill discuss their time collaborating together on a new project, life during the shutdown, and how Jill's amazing career began.

On the West End and on Broadway, Jill originated the role of Laura Fairlie in world premiere of THE WOMAN IN WHITE. Jill originated the role of Niki Harris in CURTAINS at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, and reprised her role on Broadway opposite David Hyde Pierce. Jill also originated the role of Scarlett O'Hara in GONE WITH THE WIND at the New London Theatre under the direction of Trevor Nunn. Jill appeared on Broadway in THE 39 STEPS. Jill appeared as Florence in CHESS at The Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia, where she earned a Helen Hayes Award Nomination for her performance. More recently, Jill played Miss Honey in MATILDA on Broadway. More recently, she appeared on Broadway at The Palace Theatre in AN AMERICAN IN PARIS as Milo Davenport, a role she originated in Paris at the Theatre du Chatelet.

Other favorites include Susan in COMPANY, starring Neil Patrick Harris, Betty Haynes in WHITE CHRISTMAS in Detroit, Michigan and at Papermill Playhouse, Maggie in LEND ME A TENOR at Papermill, and ANNE EGERMAN in the Roundabout Theatre Co's gala concert reading of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC. Other credits include Sophie in the original Las Vegas company of MAMMA MIA and the national touring company of LES MISERABLES, Maury Yeston's DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY, TOKIO CONFIDENTIAL, THE GIG and WEIRD ROMANCE. On TV, Jill has appeared in ELEMENTARY, WHITE COLLAR, UNFORGETTABLE, PERSON OF INTEREST, and THE BEAUTIFUL LIFE.

Jill can be heard on the original cast recordings of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, CURTAINS, THE WOMAN IN WHITE, TOKIO CONFIDENTIAL, THE GIG as well as on the album ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER On BROADWAY (Jay Records). Jill is a proud graduate of Baldwin-Wallace University.