VIDEO: Jessie Mueller, Joshua Henry & Ted Chapin Celebrate Anniversary of CAROUSEL on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, April 24 (12pm), as he celebrates the 75th Anniversary of the original production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel. Guests will include Jessie Mueller, Joshua Henry, and Ted Chapin, the President of the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization.
Carousel first opened on Broadway on April 19, 1945, it was an immediate hit with both critics and audiences. Carousel initially ran for 890 performances and duplicated its success in the West End in 1950.
The piece has been repeatedly revived, recorded several times and was filmed in 1956. A production by Nicholas Hytner enjoyed success in 1992 in London, in 1994 in New York and on tour. Another Broadway revival opened in 2018 starring Jessie Mueller, Joshua Henry and Renée Fleming.
