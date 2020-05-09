Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Jessica Hecht Reflects on Working on Arthur Miller's THE PRICE as Part of Roundabout's Off-Script Series

May. 9, 2020  

As part of Roundabout's Off-Script series, Jessica Hecht is reflecting on working on Arthur Miller's The Price in 2017!

Check out the video below!

The theatres may be dark, but Roundabout is keeping the story-telling going. From backstage antics to onstage moments, artists are sharing their favorite theatre memories in the new Roundabout Off-Script series!

