VIDEO: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Discusses Why TAKE ME OUT Is Still Relevant Today on THE VIEW

Jesse Tyler Ferguson sat down with the women of The View this morning to discuss his current Broadway run in Take Me Out and his upcoming documentary, Broadway Rising.

Ferguson currently plays Mason Marzac in the revival of Take Me Out. Having first seen the play in its initial run in 2002, Ferguson discussed how the piece still feels as relevant as ever.

"We are dealing with so much of the same stuff that this play talks about. I thought, is this play gonna feel dated? And it really doesn't," Ferguson shared. "A lot of people assume that its been re-written and it hasn't."

Ferguson also spoke about his new documentary, Broadway Rising, which he is producing alongside his husband, Justin Mikita. The documentary tells the inspiring journey back to the stage and the toll of the pandemic on the Broadway community after a historic closure.

"It talks about the entire Broadway community, the stagehands, the dry cleaners who are up in the Bronx cleaning the costumes, as well as well as the actors. We also have a little bit of Patti LuPone in there. It gives you a little bit of everything," he revealed.

Broadway Rising is set to premiere at this year's Tribeca Film Festival in June. More information on screenings and tickets can be found here.

Take Me Out is now running on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre through June 11.

Watch the new interview here: