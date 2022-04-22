BROADWAY RISING Documentary to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

Broadway Rising, a new documentary following the reopening of Broadway, will have its world premiere screenings at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

Directed by Amy Rice (By the People: The Election of Barack Obama, Hurricane of Fun), the new documentary was produced by Sam Bisbee, Justin Mikita, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Christopher G. Cowen and Amy Rice.

The new film will be first be screened on Monday, June 13. Tickets and passes for the festival can be purchased here. Check out the list of public screenings below!

Broadway Rising tells the inspiring journey back to the stage and the toll of the pandemic on the Broadway community after a historic closure.

The feature length documentary follows subjects from all areas of the Broadway community - stage doormen, wardrobe technicians, playwrights, producers, actors, ushers, dancers, directors - to paint a full picture of the strength and diversity of the people on the stage and behind the scenes & their resilience, hope and dedication of being part of Broadway's reopening.

Public Screenings

Monday, June 13, 2022, 5:00 PM at SVA Theater 1 Silas

Thursday June 16, 2022, 3:15 PM at Village East by Angelica: Theater 6

Sunday, June 19, 2022, 12:00 PM at Village East by Angelica: Theater 7