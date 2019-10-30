VIDEO: Jeremy O. Harris Talks SLAVE PLAY, Rihanna, and Making Theatre More Affordable on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris was a guest on Last Night with Seth Meyers to talk about his Broadway show, Slave Play. During the interview, Harris talks about his love for Rihanna, her music in Slave Play, and receiving texts from her during the show. Harris also talks to host Seth Meyers about how he wants to make Broadway more affordable and how he scams people to get free tickets to theater shows.

Watch the interview below!

Slave Play is the acclaimed new play by Jeremy O. Harris, directed by Robert O'Hara, at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

The cast for Slave Play features Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Sullivan Jones, Joaquina Kalukango, Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan. The cast is being understudied by Eboni Flowers, Thomas Keegan, Jakeem Dante Powell, and Elizabeth Stahlmann.

The Old South lives on at the MacGregor Plantation - in the breeze, in the cotton fields...and in the crack of the whip. It's an antebellum fever-dream, where fear and desire entwine in the looming shadow of the Master's House. Jim trembles as Kaneisha handles melons in the cottage, Alana perspires in time with the plucking of Phillip's fiddle in the boudoir, while Dustin cowers at the heel of Gary's big, black boot in the barn. Nothing is as it seems, and yet everything is as it seems.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You