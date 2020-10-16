VIDEO: Jennifer Holliday Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Catch up with Jennifer ahead of her 60th Birthday concert event!!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in right here today, October 16 (12pm ET), as he chats with Broadway's original Dreamgirl, Jennifer Holliday, who celebrates her 60th birthday in concert on Monday, October 19 (8pm)!

The concert celebration presented by AIDS Healthcare Foundation and the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition (BLACC), will benefit the Healthy Housing Foundation, providing affordable housing to those in need and moving families from homelessness to housing! Tony- and two-time Grammy Award-winner, Jennifer Holliday -- Broadway's original Dreamgirl -- celebrates her 60th birthday with you, direct to your living room! Joined by a six-piece band, Jennifer will share hit songs from the Broadway musical Dreamgirls, soul-stirring tributes to her childhood idol Aretha Franklin , and original works from her own albums. The event will also feature special moments with Oprah Winfrey Mariah Carey and many more. Since she opened in Dreamgirls on Broadway, Holliday is still telling the world that she's staying and you're gonna love her!The concert celebration presented by AIDS Healthcare Foundation and the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition (BLACC), will benefit the Healthy Housing Foundation, providing affordable housing to those in need and moving families from homelessness to housing!

