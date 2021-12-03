VIDEO: Jennifer Diamond Previews Her New Solo Show- LET ME BE ME

How do you solve a problem like Jennifer Diamond? That's been a recurring theme as she's navigated a career in musical theatre. Always "a little too much of" one thing and "not enough of" another, she's never been able to find a place to plant herself and be exactly enough. Throwing caution to the wind and freeing herself from a room at Pearl, "Let Me Be Me" unleashes the authentic Jennifer as she traverses roles she has played, should play and could play - with special guests and a full band - if only they would just let her be her. Originally intended for March of 2020, the pandemic and a new child added their own curveballs and chaos to explore.

"Let Me Be Me" is written by Jennifer Diamond and Robbie Rozelle. It is directed by BroadwayWorld Award-winning director Robbie Rozelle and features musical direction and arrangements by Luke Williams. The evening is produced by Evan Sacks.

Jennifer Diamond in "Let Me Be Me" plays The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 7:00. There is a $29-$69 cover charge. Tickets and information are available at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.

Ahead of the show, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is catching up with Jennifer to find out how the show came to be and to catch a special sneak peek of "Edge of Glory/Hold On".