VIDEO: Jane Lynch Discusses Bonding With Her Mother Through FUNNY GIRL on LIVE

Jane Lynch sat down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on LIVE this morning to discuss playing Rosie Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway.

During the interview, Lynch discussed how she and her mother bonded over the original cast recording of Funny Girl.

"The cast album from like 1964 is probably my first musical memory. My mother loved it and anytime I would do well in show business, I would get a role in a sitcom or something or a voiceover, she would call me on my answering machine and sing 'Who Taught Her Everything She Knows?' That's the song I'm singing on Broadway," Lynch shared.

Funny Girl is now playing at the August WIlson Theatre on Broadway. Beanie Feldstein is joined by Ramin Karimloo, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes, Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, Martin Moran as Tom Keeney, and Julie Benko as the Fanny Brice Standby.

With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl was a Broadway smash which skyrocketed Barbra Streisand to stardom. The show follows Fanny Brice, who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfeld. While she was cheered onstage as a great comedienne, offstage she faced a doomed relationship with the man she loved. The score features now-classic songs such as "People", "You Are Woman, I Am Man" and "Don't Rain on My Parade."

Watch the interview clip here: