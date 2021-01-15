VIDEO: Jane Levy Talks ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Jane Levy discusses working on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist with no prior musical theater experience and shares her thoughts on Leslie Jones' vlogs reacting to the show.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over Pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her - her family, co-workers and complete strangers - through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.

The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and John Clarence Stewart, with Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen. It airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.