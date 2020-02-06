VIDEO: James Cromwell Talks the 'Grey Divorce' in GRAND HORIZONS

James Cromwell was a guest on Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about the new play he stars in, Grand Horizons. During the interview, host Kelly Ripa mentioned that the show is based on a "Gray Divorce," to with Cromwell replied, "Evidentally there's an epidemic of divorces for people in their 80s, which in some ways I can understand, having been married three times."

Watch the interview below!

Written by Bess Wohl and directed by Leigh Silverman, GRAND HORIZONS stars Jane Alexander (Nancy), James Cromwell (Bill), Priscilla Lopez (Carla), Ben McKenzie (Ben), Maulik Pancholy (Tommy), Ashley Park (Jess), and Michael Urie (Brian).

Bill and Nancy have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. By turns funny, shocking and painfully honest, Bess Wohl's new play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the wild, unpredictable, and enduring nature of love.





