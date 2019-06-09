VIDEO: James Corden is Joined by Over 170 Performers in Tony Award Opening Number Celebrating Live Theatre

A Tony winner himself, THE LATE LATE SHOW James Corden opened the 73rd Annual Tony Awards with an expansive opening number that included over 170 Broadway stars. In the number, Corden celebrated the magic of live shows - with a brief interruption from Bryan Cranston - to open the 2019 Tony Awards. Corden was joined on stage by the casts of Ain't Too Proud, Tootsie, Oklahoma!, Beetlejuice, The Prom, Hadestown, and Kiss Me, Kate.

Watch the 2019 Tony Award Opening Number Below

James Corden is an Emmy Award-winning, multifaceted performer, host, writer and producer with accomplishments that span television, theater, film and comedy. Individually, Corden has won seven Emmy Awards, for his work on "The Late Late Show," the "Carpool Karaoke" series for Apple Music, and "The 70th Annual Tony Awards."

Additionally, Corden hosted the Grammy Awards in 2017 and 2018. Also, he won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his performance in "One Man, Two Guvnors" in 2012.





