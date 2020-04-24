VIDEO: Jackie Burns and Jeffrey James Sing 'Freedom' For CHAINING ZERO SESSIONS

Chaining Zero has launched the first of a series of online concerts with its Chaining Zero Sessions, an online series release of songs from the new musical Chaining Zero sung by top Broadway and Nashville talent. The first release features Jackie Burns and singer/songwriter Jeffrey James singing the song "Freedom" from the show, a song that dives into the highs and lows of love, addiction and passion.

Additional Sessions that will be released over the next few weeks will include the talents of Steven Christopher Anthony, Christine Dwyer, Rachel Potter, Brittnie Price, and Daniel Quadrino,with more artists to be announced.

The music of Chaining Zero is written by Jeffrey James and Justin Halpin, the former will soon be featured on NBC's Songland Season 2, where Jeffrey wrote and performed an original song for Martina McBride, which will air on May 4th at 10/9 central, check your local listings.

Justin and Jeffrey together are established singer/songwriters based in Nashville, TN. They've had numerous songs cut by artists and DJ's in Europe, Australia and the US. The pair are responsible for writing or collaborating on songs featured in 150+ film, television and trailer placements on outlets including Showtime, HBO, Netflix, Hulu, cable and all major television networks.

The book is written by John Moauro and Griffin Parsons, with additional book by Alana Rader.

The show has had multiple readings and workshops, the most recent being a 29-Hour reading at the Mary Rodgers Room in Manhattan in October of last year, directed by Christine O'Grady (Hair, The Hello Girls).

Chaining Zero is a new musical with a story of a fixed point, where stories of struggle, hope, desire and pain intersect into one story of joy, terror and discovery. Stories of taking a path that isn't necessarily the most direct routing. Stories of strangers you might have already met. People looking for a new starting point, their Chaining Zero.





