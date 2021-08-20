VIDEO: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Performs 'All I Really Want' for The 19th Represents Summit

This week, The 19th*- an independent nonprofit newsroom reporting at the intersection of gender, politics and policy hosted The 19th Represents Summit, a week exploring why representation matters in democracy, sports, business, culture and voting.

As part of the program, the Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill performed 'All I Really Want'.

Watch the video below!

Joy, rage, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE: everything we've been waiting and hoping to see on a Broadway stage for over a year is back, in this exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.



Nominated for 15 Tony Awards (the most of any show), and a recent Grammy winner for Best Musical Theater Album. You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.