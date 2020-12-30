Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
VIDEO: It's Game Night on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Tune in to find out who stops by tonight!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) for game night with surprise guests!
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Andrew Barth Feldman, Tituss Burgess, Ashley Park, André De Shields and More to Star in RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will star Wayne Brady (Django), Tituss Burgess (Remy), Kevin Chamberlin (Gusteau), Tony Award winner André De Shields ...
Dr. Fauci Has Hope That Theaters and Sporting Events Could Resume Sooner Than Planned
Dr. Anthony Fauci recently revealed that he has hope for the future of theaters and sporting events. With the COVID-19 vaccine rolling out, Dr. Fauci ...
David Romano, Voice Teacher to Josh Groban and Original Broadway Cast Member of PHANTOM, Has Passed Away
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of David Romano, voice teacher and Broadway actor. Romano starred as as Ubaldo Piangi in the Broadwa...
VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from THE BEST OF RADIO FREE BIRDLAND ON BROADWAY
In this sneak peek from the show, Sierra Boggess performs 'Come to My Garden' from The Secret Garden in memory of Rebecca Luker....
Adrianna Hicks, Bryce Pinkham, Max Crumm, and More Join BroadwayWorld's Stage Door
Check out the newest theater names that are now available for video shoutouts and more on Stage Door!...
15 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...