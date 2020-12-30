Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stars in the House
VIDEO: It's Game Night on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Tune in to find out who stops by tonight!

Dec. 30, 2020  

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) for game night with surprise guests!

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.


