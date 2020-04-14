Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Iron & Wine Performs 'On Your Wings' With the National Symphony Orchestra

Apr. 14, 2020  

Check out this flashback video of Iron & Wine performing "On Your Wings" with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center!

Indie folk icon Iron & Wine, a.k.a. singer-songwriter Sam Beam, celebrated a 15th-anniversary re-release of his acclaimed best-selling album Our Endless Numbered Days conducted by David Campbell with NSO Pops.

The video was filmed live in the Kennedy Center's Concert Hall on April 30, 2019.

This song is composed by Sam Beam and arranged and conducted by David Campbell.

