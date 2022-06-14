VIDEO: Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Two Trailer

Hulu has debuted the trailer for the second season of Only Murders in the Building. The new season premieres on June 28.

The new season will see the return of stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Season two is also slated to feature Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer, Nathan Lane, Jackie Hoffman, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and more.

Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

"Only Murders in the Building" hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ("Grace & Frankie," "Looking"). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, "This Is Us" creator DAN FOGELMAN and Jess Rosenthal.

Watch the trailer for the new season here: