VIDEO: Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway Talk LES MISERABLES and More For Variety's ACTORS ON ACTORS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman recently reunited, after being seen together in the 2012 Les Miserables film, for a virtual conversation, as part of Variety's Actors on Actors @ Home series!

The pair of course talked about Les Miserables, and working together on the film.

"What I learned about you when we were on 'Les Miz' is that you're so charming and so unflappable, but you're actually really serious," Hathaway said.

"I remember your first rehearsal," Jackman said to Hathway. "I walked out of that rehearsal, and I rang Deb and said, 'Whatever money you have, put it on Anne Hathaway winning the Oscar.' I just saw an Oscar-worthy performance."

They went on to discuss more details from their respective careers, including Jackman's recent role in "Bad Education" and Hathaway's turn in the Amazon series "Modern Love."

Watch the full video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You