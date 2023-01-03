VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Shares KOALA MAN Series Trailer

Music Man star Hugh Jackman has debuted the official trailer for the Hulu Original animated series "Koala Man."

"Koala Man," which also stars Michael Cusack, Sarah Snook, Jemaine Clement, Demi Lardner and more, will premiere all 8 episodes on Monday, January 9th on Hulu. Jackman voices the role of "Big Greg" in the series.

"Koala Man" follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians.

On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready. He'll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don't take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.

Also joining Jackman in the cast is Alexandra Daddario, Rachel House, Angus Sampson, Hugo Weaving, Michelle Brasier, Mark Coles Smith, Liam McIntyre, Claudia O'Doherty, Jordan Shanks, Natalie Tran and Jarrad Wright.

"Koala Man" comes from Aussie creator/animator Michael Cusack ("YOLO: Crystal Fantasy," "Smiling Friends") - who also voices the titular hero - and executive produced by "Solar Opposites" and "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland and "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu" writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. Michael Cowap also serves as executive producer. "Koala Man" is produced by 20th Television Animation for Hulu.

Watch the trailer here: