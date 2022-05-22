VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Celebrates Sutton Foster's Drama League Award Win with Curtain Call Speech

On Friday night, May 20th, Hugh Jackman made a curtain call speech at The Music Man in honor of Sutton Foster's recent Drama League win. Foster, who currently stars as Marian Paroo alongside Jackman's Harold Hill, was awarded the 2022 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award.

Jackman told the audience, "I have a quick announcement. I have something very special to tell you guys. Today, Sutton Foster won the Drama League's Distinguished Performance Award. She will probably never speak to me again! I want to give you some context because it's an incredibly special and very, very hard to win award. It's an award you can only win once in your life."

He continues, emphasizing the importance of the award and leading the audience in a rousing round of applause and cheers for Foster. Last night, Foster shared a video of the speech on her Instagram page, writing, "@thehughjackman is a real gem. Here he is, stopping the curtain call at @musicmanbway last night to make a special announcement because he had "something very special" to tell everyone." For more about the 2022 Drama League Awards, click here.

The current Broadway revival of The Music Man is playing at The Winter Garden Theatre. The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, also stars Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, and Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn.

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The original cast album held the number one position on the Billboard charts and stayed on the album charts for 245 weeks. The recording won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Original Cast Album. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories of American popular culture."

Watch the speech below!