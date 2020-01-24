VIDEO: Heidi Blickenstaff, Gavin Lee & More Perform at Epcot for International Festival of the Arts- Watch LIVE Tomorrow at 7:55pm!
On Saturday, January 25th, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will feature a special livestream presentation of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, featuring performances by Broadway stars Alton Fitzgerald ("The Lion King"), Kissy Simmons ("The Lion King"), Heidi Blickenstaff ("The Little Mermaid") and Gavin Lee ("Mary Poppins"). Check back tomorrow at 7:55pm to watch live!
This year, the popular Disney on Broadway Concert Series returns to America Gardens Theatre as part of the 2020 Epcot International Festival of the Arts. The series features three daily performances headlined by Broadway stars who reprise favorite songs from past performances in award-winning shows. All shows are included with theme park admission. Upcoming performances include:
· Jan. 26, 28, 29; Feb. 1, 2, 5 and 6 - Kara Lindsay ("Newsies") and Kevin Massey ("Tarzan")
· Jan. 27, 30, 31, Feb. 3, 4, 7 and 8 - Liana Hunt ("Newsies") and Adam Jacobs ("Aladdin")
· Feb. 9 - Special performance featuring Lindsay, Massey, Hunt and Jacobs
· Feb. 10, 12, 13, 18, 19, 22 and 23 - Ashley Brown ("Mary Poppins") and Josh Strickland ("Tarzan")
· Feb. 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 20 and 21 - Syndee Winters ("The Lion King") and Michael James Scott ("Aladdin")
· Feb. 24 - Special performance featuring Brown, Strickland, Winters and Scott.
The Epcot International Festival of the Arts at Walt Disney World Resort is an annual global celebration of visual, culinary and performing arts. The 39-day event continues through Feb. 24 and features visiting artists, an array of foodie delights and opportunities for guests to embrace their own inner artists.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
After making her West End debut as Jenna in Waitress Desi Oakley again took to the West End stage last night in the lead role after Lucie Jones was un... (read more)
Video: Rob McClure Shares a First Peek at MRS. DOUBTFIRE
Everyone's favorite nanny is on her way to Broadway in Mrs. Doubtfire!... (read more)
Get A First Look At Alexandra Billings In Costume As Madame Morrible In WICKED
Alexandra Billings became the first transgender actress to step into the role of Madame Morrible in Wicked, making her official debut on January 20th!... (read more)
Breaking: Andy Karl, Orfeh, Gavin Lee, Brooks Ashmanskas, and More Join MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
The complete cast has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat a... (read more)
Mandy Gonzalez Reveals She is Fighting Breast Cancer
Mandy Gonzalez has revealed that she is fighting breast cancer, according to an exclusive interview with People.... (read more)
Quiz: Which WAITRESS Character Are You?
Isn't it amazing what baking can do?! We're celebrating National Pie Day by heading to Joe's Pie Diner and giving you the chance to see which of Wait... (read more)