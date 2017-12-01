THE PARISIAN WOMAN
Click Here for More Articles on THE PARISIAN WOMAN

VIDEO: Head to the Red Carpet for THE PARISIAN WOMAN!

Dec. 1, 2017  

The Parisian Woman, the electrifying new play by "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon, directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Clybourne Park), starring Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman in her Broadway debut, opened just last night at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).

Willimon sets The Parisian Woman in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe (Uma Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage and an uncertain future. Dark humor and drama collide at this pivotal moment in Chloe's life, and in our nation's, when the truth isn't obvious and the stakes couldn't be higher.

Below, we're taking you to the red carpet with some of the brightest stars of Broadway, Hollywood and beyond!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author TV - Red Carpets

TV - Red Carpets BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!

  • VIDEO: Head to the Red Carpet for THE PARISIAN WOMAN!
  • VIDEO: Watch THE BAND's VISIT Red Carpet LIVE on BroadwayWorld!
  • BWW TV: HELLO AGAIN Stars of Old and New Unite on the NYC Premiere Red Carpet!
  • BWW TV: It's a Very DOLLY Hulaween when Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber & More Come Out to Support Bette Midler!
  • VIDEO: It's Time! On the Red Carpet at the Opening of TIME AND THE CONWAYS
  • Red Carpet Roundup: BWW Mingles with the Stars at Opening NIght of PRINCE OF BROADWAY

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com