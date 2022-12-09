Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Beauty and the Beast Live
VIDEO: H.E.R. & Josh Groban Discuss Making BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” airs THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available the next day on Disney+. 

Dec. 09, 2022  

ABC has released a new featurette for Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration, featuring H.E.R. and Josh Groban discussing the making of the special.

The new featurette also features the two of them in the recording studio and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the live action portion of the special. Watch the new video below!

This two-hour animated and live-action blended special will pay tribute to the original Disney Animation's "Beauty and the Beast" and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new never-before-seen musical performances, brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story.

Joining H.E.R. and Josh Groban is an all-star cast full of award-winning and beloved actors and musicians, including Rita Moreno as the narrator, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Martin Short as Lumière, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji as LeFou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, Leo Abelo Perry as Chip and Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts.

Jon M. Chu will executive produce the special, with Hamish Hamilton set to direct, taking viewers on a memorable, magical journey through the classic enchanted tale.

Watch the new featurette here:

