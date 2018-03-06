VIDEO: Going Behind the Scenes With The Talented Team of KING KONG

The classic story King Kong, will open at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway) on November 8, 2018. Check out the talented team of professionals in the video below and see how they brought the most famous primate in cinema history to life on the stage.

Tickets to King Kong go on sale one year prior to the Broadway opening, on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 11:00 am at Telecharge.com by phone at 212-239-6200 and online at www.Telecharge.com. Tickets for groups of ten or more are available by calling 866-302-0995 or by email at info@broadwayinbound.com.

Written by Jack Thorne with a score by Marius de Vries and songs by Eddie Perfect, King Kong is directed by Drew McOnie. King Kong comes alive through an innovative mix of robotics, puppetry and stagecraft.

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress and a maverick filmmaker as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the greatest wonder the world has ever seen. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong is a larger-than-life encounter with a legend that's always been too big to contain.

Carmen Pavlovic said, "I am delighted with the creative team that has been assembled for the Broadway production of King Kong. I believe that Drew McOnie and Jack Thorne will bring an exciting new dimension to Kong's story, propelled by the score and songs written by Marius de Vries and Eddie Perfect along with the most magnificent leading man to ever appear in a Broadway show!"

Producer Roy Furman said, "King Kong is a quintessential New York story, known and beloved around the world. Our team is creating a uniquely theatrical experience that we hope will enthrall audiences, while delighting them with its heartfelt story telling."

Jack Thorne (book writer) received the 2017 Olivier Award and the Evening Standard Award for Best Play for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and wrote the critically acclaimed Let the Right One In.

Director and choreographer Drew McOnie is an Olivier Award winner for the London production of In the Heights and an Olivier Award nominee this year for Jesus Christ Superstar. McOnie directed the U.K. premiere of Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom The Musical, and the recent London productions of The Wild Party and On the Town.

Composer and music producer Marius de Vries (the films La La Land, Moulin Rouge, and Romeo + Juliet) is a four-time Grammy nominee. Eddie Perfect (songs) is a Helpmann Award winner and composer and lyricist of the Broadway-bound Beetlejuice, Strictly Ballroom The Musical and Shane Warne The Musical.

Pioneering creature designer Sonny Tilders developed Kong for the show, bringing together the worlds of animatronics and puppetry that has never been seen on stage before. Tilders was honored with the Helpmann Award, Australia's highest theatrical honor, for Outstanding Theatrical Achievement.

King Kong's design team for Broadway will include Peter England (Set and Projection Design), Sonny Tilders (Creature Design), Roger Kirk (Costume Design), Peter Mumford(Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Gavin Robins (Aerial and King Kong Movement Director), King Kong is authorized by the Merian C. Cooper Estate.

Casting and additional members of the creative team for King Kong will be announced at a later date.

