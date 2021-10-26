VIDEO: Go Inside THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's Reopening Night on Broadway!

The Phantom of the Opera is officially back and Broadway is Broadway again! Directed by the late theater legend Harold Prince, Phantom officially resumed performances on Friday night, October 22, at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street) - the musical's New York home for all 33 record-breaking years.

As a part of the celebration, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and producer Cameron Mackintosh took the stage for a special speech, and afterwards Webber took to the streets for a special DJ set in front of The Majestic. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the big night!

