VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals Of The Muny's Beth Leavel Led GYPSY

Tony Award-winning actress Beth Leavel will star as Rose in The Muny's 2018 production of Gypsy, beginning tomorrow July 27 through August 2. The Muny's production of Gypsy is directed by Rob Ruggiero and choreographed by Ralph Perkins with music direction by James Moore.

Check out the video below for a look inside rehearsals for the production!

Beth Leavel received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and L.A. Drama Critics awards for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone. Other Broadway: Florence Greenberg in Baby It's You! (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations); Bandstand, Elf, Mamma Mia!; Young Frankenstein, 42nd Street (original & revival), Crazy for You, The Civil War, Show Boat. She recently starred in the world premiere of Prom at ALLIANCE THEATRE, slated for Broadway in the fall of 2018. Numerous credits off-Broadway, regional theatre, commercials and television including the Paper Mill Playhouse production of The Bandstand. MFA from University of North Carolina, Greensboro.

Beth's Muny credits include: inaugural Muny Magic featured artist (2015), Aunt Eller in Oklahoma! (2015); Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi in Hello, Dolly! (2014); Sister Robert Anne in Nunsense: Muny Style! (2013); Mrs. Meers in Thoroughly Modern Millie (2012), Miss Hannigan in Annie (2009), Vera Charles in Mame (2005), Dorothy Brock in 42nd Street (2004), Betty Rizzo in Grease (1988) and served as an understudy for some of the greatest leading ladies in 1983: Judy Kaye in Can-Can; Lucie Arnaz in I Do! I Do!; Lynn Redgrave in The King and I and Susan Powell in Promises, Promises

Regarded by many theater professionals as the greatest musical ever created, GYPSY is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success... while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920's, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents' landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication.

The celebrated score, by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim (book by Arthur Laurents), boasts one glorious hit after another, including: "Let Me Entertain You," "Some People," "You'll Never Get Away from Me," "If Momma Was Married," "All I Need Is the Girl," "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "You Gotta Get A Gimmick," "Small World" and "Together Wherever We Go.".

The 2018 Muny season schedule includes: Jerome Robbins' Broadway (June 11 - 17), The Wiz (June 19 - 25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27 - July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9 - 16), Annie (July 18 - 25), Gypsy (July 27 - August 2) and Meet Me In St. Louis (August 4 - 12).

