VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes with Black Theatre United on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

In honor of Black History month, Stars in the House is dedicating all Tuesday episodes to Black Theatre United. Tonight at 8pm, the fun continues Behind the Scenes: Up Front with co-hosts Carin Ford and Lisa Dawn joined by Theron Alexander (Stage Manager), Anthony Jones (Head Sound Engineer)a??, Mia Neal (Hair Designer) anda?? Kendra Moore (Company Manager).

Born out of friendship, Black Theatre United states: "As members of the Black theatre community, we stand together to help protect Black people, Black talent, and Black lives of all shapes and orientations in the theatre and communities across the country. Our voices are united to empower our community through activism in the pursuit of justice and equality for the betterment of all humanity."

Black Theatre United (www.blacktheatreunited.com) has served the community through a series of events that have sought to educate, uplift, and give voice to the issues that have led to the disenfranchisement of communities as well as to present pathways to empowerment. BTU began by presenting a town hall hosted by Audra McDonald with the incomparable Sherrilyn Ifill who helped to streamline many of the issues plaguing Black and Brown communities while encouraging people to get involved to create change. BTU followed that up with another town hall event, hosted by Viola Davis, where leader Stacey Abrams and leader Jeanine Abrams-McLean spoke to the power of being counted in the census and the power of our vote.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.