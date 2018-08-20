VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of Signature Theatre's PASSION On BWW's Instagram!

Natascia Diaz, Claybourne Elder, and Steffanie Leigh are starring in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical Passion at Signature Theatre. This new production is directed by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's Sunday in the Park with George, West Side Story). Passion runs through September 23, 2018 in Signature Theatre's MAX Theatre.

BroadwayWorld is taking you behind the scenes of the production today on our Instagram! in the video below, watch as Claybourne Elder takes us behind the scenes at Signature Theatre on this two show day!

Claybourne Elder has appeared at Signature Theatre previously Sunday in the Park with George. On Broadway and in NYC he's been seen in Sunday in the Park with George (Soldier); Bonnie and Clyde (Buck, also cast recording), Road Show (Hollis, premier cast, also recording); Tennessee Williams's One Arm (Drama Desk nomination Outstanding Actor in a Play); Allegro (Lortel Nomination Outstanding Actor in a Musical); Two by Two (with Jason Alexander); City Center: Sondheim 80th Birthday Celebration, Do I Hear A Waltz?; and A Chorus Line in Concert. Regionally he's performed in The Hollywood Bowl's Sondheim on Sondheim; Angels in America (dir. David Cromer); Into the Woods (dir. Moisés Kaufman). He will appear on Broadway this season Torch Song Trilogy.

When Passion first opened on Broadway in 1994, it was heralded as "the most thrilling piece of theater on Broadway" by The New York Post. Set in 1860s Italy, Passion ignites a fiery love triangle when Giorgio, a handsome army captain, is transferred to a remote military outpost and into the blinding infatuation of Fosca, the ailing cousin of his superior. Fosca's fervent longing draws him in as it threatens to upend his career in an exhilarating tangle of obsession, desire, madness, and above all, passion.

Diaz, Elder and Leigh are joined in the cast by Will Gartshore (Signature's A Little Night Music) as Colonel Ricci, Rayanne Gonzales (Olney Theatre Center's In the Heights) as Mother, Gregory Maheu (Signature's Sunday in the Park with George) as Ludovic/Lombardi, Ian McEuen(Washington Nation Opera's Madame Butterfly) as Lieutenant Torasso, Christopher Mueller (Signature's Titanic) as Augenti, Katie Mariko Murray (Signature's West Side Story) as Mistress, Lawrence Redmond (Signature's Titanic) as Lieutenant Barri, Bobby Smith (Signature'sLight Years) as Major Rizzoli/Fosca's Father, and John Leslie Wolfe (Signature's Titanic) as Dr. Tambourri.

The creative team includes Musical Direction by Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature's Crazy for You), Scenic Design by Lee Savage (Signature's La Cage Aux Folles), Lighting Design by Colin K Bills (Signature's Girlfriend), Costume Design by Robert Perdziola (Signature's A Little Night Music), Sound Design by Ryan Hickey (Signature's The Scottsboro Boys), Wig Design by Anne Nesmith (Signature's A Little Night Music), Production Stage Manager Kerry Epstein, Assistant Stage Manager Taryn Friend, Production Assistant Joey Blakely.

