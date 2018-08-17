VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of PRETTY WOMAN Opening Night On BWW's Instagram

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, with original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, opened last night, Thursday, August 16, 2018, at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre.

In the video below, go behind the scenes of opening night on BroadwayWorld's Instagram as company member Tommy Bracco takes us behind the scenes of the show's Broadway opening night from curtain to after party!

Tommy Bracco returns to the Nederlander after playing Spot Conlon in the OBC of Disney's Newsies! He's been seen on the New York stage in The Hairy Ape (Park Avenue Armory). TV/ Film credits include Newsies The Musical Live, Fourth Man Out, and "Nurse Jackie." Endless gratitude to the functioning dysfunctionals, Jerry, Stewart Talent & Debbi. He is a cofounder of LION ARTS, a company that amplifies confidence and provides audition training for young artists! lionartsnyc.com

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite three-time Tony Award nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Ezra Knight (Cymbeline) as 'James Morse' in a company of 25 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, BrianCalì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman Foster and Darius Wright.

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self- discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S.Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre In March 2018, with Chris Jones from The Chicago Tribune raving, "A shrewd and savvy retooling of the blockbuster by maestro Jerry Mitchell."

