Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Dressing Room
Click Here for More Articles on The Dressing Room

VIDEO: Get a Roaring 20s-Inspired Look on The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman!

Follow these simple steps to achieving a flapper-worthy makeup look!

Mar. 15, 2021  

Has dress never been your strongest suit? Are you in need of a Broadway makeover? We know (we know) exactly what you need! BroadwayWorld is excited to present The Dressing Room, with Jamie Glickman.

Welcome to The Dressing Room, where we're covering all-things theatre, style, and beauty! Right now, we all could use a fun place to get ready, get unready, gossip, reset, and relax-and since we can't be in shows for the time being, we're bringing the fun of the dressing room to wherever you are!

After debuting in the closing cast of Avenue Q, graduating college, and doing the audition hustle til Covid-19 hit, Jamie Glickman was literally left wondering: What do you do with a BA (in theatre) during a pandemic? Answer: You start a series on BroadwayWorld where you talk all about your obsession with theatre, style, and beauty! Jamie is a NY-based actress and content creator, and she can't wait to share her tips, tricks, and stories with you all!

A LOT can change in 100 years. Since we're in the 20s again, this latest episode is dedicated to the makeup and theatre of the roaring 20s!

VIDEO: Get a Roaring 20s-Inspired Look on The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jack Sippel
Jack Sippel
Samantha Massell
Samantha Massell
Jelani Remy
Jelani Remy

Related Articles
VIDEO: Dress Like a Leading Lady on The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman! Photo

VIDEO: Dress Like a Leading Lady on The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman!

VIDEO: Get a BRIDGERTON-Inspired Look on The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman! Photo

VIDEO: Get a BRIDGERTON-Inspired Look on The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman!

VIDEO: Get a BRIDGERTON-Inspired Look on The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman! Photo

VIDEO: Get a BRIDGERTON-Inspired Look on The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman!

VIDEO: Get 6 Broadway-Inspired Looks on The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman! Photo

VIDEO: Get 6 Broadway-Inspired Looks on The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman!


From This Author Jamie Glickman