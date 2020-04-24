VIDEO: Get a First Look at Bernadette Peters Singing 'Feeling Good' on ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

NBC has shared a first look at Bernadette Peters guest starring in Sunday's all new episode of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist."

Peters plays Deb, a rather bold and fearless widow with a new lease on life who comes into the Clarke family's orbit at just the right time.

In the first look clip, Peters sings "Feeling Good" by Nina Simone, watch below!

If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over Pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her - her family, co-workers and complete strangers - through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.



The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, with Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham is special guest star.

Over a career spanning five decades, Peters has starred in musical theatre, television and film, performed in solo concerts and released recordings. She is a critically acclaimed Broadway performer, having received seven nominations for Tony Awards, winning two (plus an honorary award), and nine nominations for Drama Desk Awards, winning three. Four of the Broadway cast albums on which she has starred have won Grammy Awards. Regarded by many as the foremost interpreter of the works of Stephen Sondheim, Peters is particularly noted for her roles on the Broadway stage, including in the musicals Mack and Mabel, Sunday in the Park with George, Song and Dance, Into the Woods, The Goodbye Girl, Annie Get Your Gun, Gypsy, Follies and Hello, Dolly!.





